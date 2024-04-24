Review: Gladys in Wonderland a hit

PERRY LUHN/for the VW independent

One of the most interesting themes for stage plays, is the idea of death. Of course, this is the thing that everyone fears, and I wouldn’t think they would be interested in an investigation of the process. But that hasn’t stopped playwrights. For thousands of years comedies, and dramas, about the afterlife have been popular. The idea that life exists, after this life, is an easy sell for those writing plays or stories. We’re curious. Sunday night, I got to see one that figured to be like this. I attended the opening of this story, at Vantage Career Center provided by long-time dinner theatre group, Off Stage Productions.

Mort is played by Travis Nihiser and Gladys is played by Stephanie Wagner. Photo submitted

“Gladys in Wonderland” is another of those efforts which pokes fun at death. But this is not about post-life. It’s more about what happens, or, in this case, appears to happen, just before one’s demise. Gladys is an 87-year-old woman, whose time has apparently come. Her guide into the next world is a nattily dressed young man named Mort. This fellow knocks on the door of Gladys’ home and succinctly informs her that he is there to take her. Where, he’s not exactly saying. This surprises and shocks her, of course, and she puts her foot down, refusing to leave. She’s not ready, yet. Nearly the entire rest of the story is a series of visits from folks Mort brings, thinking she’d rather do without. Though he is perturbed at her stubbornness, Mort is as patient as he can possibly be, although that becomes more difficult as time goes by. Gladys has family that worry about her, possibly to extreme. Mort shows her these things, and even gives her a visit to a nursing home, to show her just how much fun that would be.

The two big stars of this story are Stephanie Wagner as Gladys, and Travis Nihiser, as Mort. Wagner gives us a woman who can be affable, confused, annoyed, and intransigent. Sometimes all in one short scene. She clearly identifies with Gladys and makes her likeable to the audience. Nihiser cannot, for the most part, give us much emotion. This character remains mostly calm, and solid. But he gives us great laugh lines, which he knows how to deliver. The audience loved these two together.

Sparkling performances abounded from the others involved in Gladys’ life. And death. Emily Smith, as daughter Doris, served as a narrator-of-sorts for some of the proceedings. Her character is worried, and sad. She doesn’t get a lot of laughs, but there are always characters in these types of shows who don’t. Smith gave us her version of the story, without being obtrusive. It was a sweet performance from an actress who has maybe less experience than some of the others.

The biggest over the top performance came from long time Van Wert stalwart, Ed Eichler. As Gladys’ brother, Frank, Eichler is loud, self-centered, and annoying to his sister. Eichler knows how to do this, with aplomb. And he showed me a different side to him than I had seen previously. Not a lengthy performance, but a memorable one.

First rate portrayals, some with more than one role, were delivered from some veteran talents, and some newer to the stage.

Lisa Eichler, Yessenia Lau, Jamie Sons-Beard, Matt Rau, and Dolores Foreman, each gave us someone with that different edge. Every one of them delivered a piece of the puzzle which was necessary for its completion. The ensemble was cohesive, well blocked, and understandable. Some of the credit for all of this must go to Daniel Sanderson, who was the play’s director. I am told this is Mr. Sanderson’s first effort at directing. I believe I will give him high marks for this experience. Aside from a couple of very small glitches with the sound system, those at the back of the room could still understand what was happening. It was a nice night of theatre.

The good news about this fun with death, is that you still have a chance to go and see it. If you call 419.605.6708 you can reserve your tickets for both the dinner and this cute play. I believe there are still performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This should give you a chance to see what Off Stage Productions can accomplish. You won’t be disappointed.

Call the box office number 419.605.6708 to reserve your tables or seats/ Box office hours are 12-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Please make reservations for Dinner Shows by Thursday prior to the show date. All performances are held at in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert. Enter door 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking is available.