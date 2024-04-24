Van Wert FD receives $15K grant

Submitted information

The Van Wert City Fire Department has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of the FireFighter Exposure to Environment Elements Grants (FEEEG). This grant, totaling $15,000, marks a crucial advancement in fortifying firefighter safety protocols. The city is poised to acquire essential equipment to heighten protection against hazardous elements encountered in the line of duty.

A primary acquisition made possible by this grant is the Personnel Protection Decontamination Unit. This specialized equipment is instrumental in effectively cleansing firefighter gear, encompassing Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) masks, harnesses, and other firefighting equipment, post-exposure to hazardous materials.

According to Chief Jon Jones, this acquisition underscores Van Wert City Fire Department’s steadfast commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its firefighters. Through strategic investments in vital equipment via the FEEEG program, the department showcases proactive measures aimed at providing a secure work environment for its dedicated personnel.

It is noteworthy that this grant is provided by The Ohio Bureau of Worker Compensation, further highlighting collaborative efforts to enhance firefighter safety initiatives.