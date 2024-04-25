Best ready to get back in the game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After a five-year break from the top spot, it felt like a good time for former Crestview coach Jeremy Best to get back in the game as a head coach. He’s not going to have to go far to once again lead a program.

Best was officially named as Van Wert’s new boys basketball coach during Wednesday’s school board meeting. He’s replacing Ben Laudick, who resigned after five seasons as head coach.

“The opportunity presented itself and coaching was something I had done for 21 years as a head coach,” Best said. “The five years away (from being a head coach) changed some perspective and made me put some things at the forefront that were more important and maybe some things I wanted to do better outside of coaching, but I think having the full support of my family to jump back into something like this, it just fit the situation.”

Jeremy Best is now the head coach of the Van Wert Cougars. Photo submitted

“The itch is part of it but I miss kids, I missed relationships, I missed leading a group of young men and building a culture within a program that I always enjoyed doing during my time as a coach,” he added. “I’m excited to do that again.”

In 17 years as head coach at Crestview, Best compiled a record of 291-110, two state championships (2014 and 2019), a state runner-up trophy in 2003, six Northwest Conference titles, as well as 10 sectional, four district, and three regional championships. He was also named NWC Coach of the Year five times, District 8 Coach of the Year twice, and State Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year twice. Prior to Crestview, Best spent four years as head coach at his alma mater, Edon, and has 314 career wins.

After sitting out for two years, Best spent three seasons as girls’ varsity assistant basketball coach at Crestview and noted that gave him a different perspective.

“It probably made me respect that position a lot more maybe than what I did,” Best said. “I always had great assistants when I was a head coach and the assistants are important for what you do in your program. It allowed me to build a different relationship with players…it allowed me to watch the game a little bit differently sometimes.”

As he takes over Van Wert’s program, which enjoyed a Division II regional runner-up finish in 2022-2023 and is coming off a 4-19 season, Best said his top priority is to start establishing relationships.

“That’s where it all starts,” he stated. “I have to get to know the guys and the parents and I’m in the process of starting to put together a staff, so that’s all part of that process too and that’s what’s most exciting, is getting back into the culture of building relationships and moving toward a goal of putting a good product on the floor. We know that takes time and I’m excited about that journey.”

He also noted the Western Buckeye League is a tough basketball league and always has been.

“I’ve always had a ton of respect for the WBL and the schedule that Van Wert has always played,” Best said. “I’m going to be playing against some coaches that I’ve never coached against before and playing in some facilities I’ve never been in before, so all of that will be fresh and new. I’m excited about that.”

As it stands now, Van Wert’s first opponent of the 2024-2025 season is Crestview, the day after Thanksgiving, November 29.

“I guess I really haven’t had time to process that,” Best said. “I have a great relationship with the people there and I’m five years removed from being the head coach of the boys program, which is continuing to do really good things under Doug (Etzler). I think it could be something really special and cool for both communities and both schools and I’m looking forward to it.”