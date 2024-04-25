Donna Jean (Conley) Martz

Donna Jean (Conley) Martz, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born August 2, 1930, to Walter and Ilo (Boroff) Conley, who both preceded her in death. On February 3, 1951, she married E.H. “Dean” Martz. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1999.

Donna Martz

Donna babysat for over 50 years in Van Wert, touching the lives of countless children in Van Wert county. She had also worked at Carl Wright’s Truck Stop and Balyeat’s Coffee Shop. She was a member of the former St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Van Wert. She was an avid baker who loved to read and crochet.

Donna is survived by her children, Mary Martz of Van Wert and Michael (Rebecca) Martz of Glenmore, and a grandchild, Briana Martz.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence Conley, Betty Shobe, Patricia McIntire, Walter Conley Jr, Marion Conley, Dale Conley and Louise Conley, who died in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Brandon Baker officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert YWCA Summer Food Program.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.