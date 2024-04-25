NSCC announces tuition increase

VW independent staff

ARCHBOLD — Tuition is going up at Northwest State Community College, but the increase won’t be passed along to students.

During the most recent NSCC Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved new tuition rates for the 2024-2025 academic year, which begins July 1. Spring, 2025 semester tuition will see a $5 per credit hour increase to $197.33 for in-state students, and $191.33 for out-of-state students, with a total fee for out-of-state students becoming $388.66.

Board members also approved a scholarship to nullify the $5 tuition increase per credit hour, to ensure the added costs are not passed on to students.