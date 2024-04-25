School board makes “Best” choice for hoops program

During Wednesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley touched on several topics, including Goedde students and Eggerss Stadium. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s now official. Jeremy Best, who led Crestview’s basketball program between 2002-2019, has been hired to take over Van Wert’s varsity boys basketball program. His supplemental contract was one of a number of coaching supplementals approved during Wednesday’s school board meeting. A full story on Best can be found on the Sports page.

There will be no change in other head coaches of winter sports during the 2024-2025 school year. Hannah Philpot will again lead the girls varsity basketball program, Megan Hurless returns as head boys and girls swimming coach, Seth Blackmore is back as head boys and girls bowling coach, Ben Collins was approved as head wrestling coach and Jacque Welch was approved as head cheerleading coach.

Assistant coaches approved by the board include Steve Recker, Josiah Poletta, Bryce Crea, Nick Pauff, and Josh Poulson (varsity football); Jalen McCracken, Keaton Altimus (freshman football); Jordan Danylchuck (football volunteer); Charlie Witten, Brandon Lintermoot, Seth Baer and Chris Heath (middle school football); Mike Hernandez (golf volunteer assistant); Gage Chiles, Noah Carter and Deb Merritt (high school cross country volunteer assistants); Toshia Wilhelm and Bob Spath (middle school cross country); Melissa Bloomfield (girls tennis assistant); Issa Ickes (high school volleyball assistant); Morgan Hicks (freshman volleyball); Glenn Hicks (high school volleyball volunteer assistant); Tiffany Werts (high school cheerleading varsity assistant), and Betsy Hamman, middle school cheerleading.

Board members also approved Victoria Lewis as middle school instrumental music teacher, Molly Baltzell as an elementary school intervention specialist and Serena Renner as a custodial/maintenance worker and the board accepted the resignation of Kirsten Hauter, elementary school paraprofessional.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Mark Bagley lauded the efforts of Van Wert School at the Goedde students and staff for taking donations to the tornado-ravaged Indian Lake area, and for distributing over 500 turkey dinners last week.

He said Phase II renovation work at Eggerss Stadium remains on track and said the foundation for the new press box is in and once the steel arrives, it should go up quickly.

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest noted this week is School Bus Driver Appreciation Week and he praised the efforts of the district’s drivers.

“Our have done and continue to do an outstanding job for us,” he said.

“It’s a tight schedule and I’ve told you that Phase II is scheduled to be complete on August 15, one day before our first scrimmage with Crestview and Trent (athletic director Trent Temple) is excited about having one day to prepare,” he said with a chuckle.

While reporting on state activities, he noted private/parochial schools have received a 950 percent boost in funding from the state, while public schools have seen a 40 percent increase.

The board also handled a list of routine financial items, heard a brief presentation on the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) program, and accepted a lengthy list of donations from individuals, businesses and organizations.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.