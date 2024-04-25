VW independent baseball, softball recap

Baseball

Van Wert 12 St. Marys Memorial 2 (six innings)

ST. MARYS — Sam Houg and Case Stegaman each drove in three runs and Van Wert defeated St. Marys Memorial 12-2 in six innings on Wednesday.

Stegaman singled in a pair of runs in the first inning and Houg doubled in three runs in the fourth. Griff McCracken finished with two RBI and Brylen Parker and Briston Wise each had three hits, while Kaden Shaffer recorded a pair of hits. Houg earned the complete game victory by allowing six hits and striking out four Roughrider batters.

The Cougars (5-6, 2-1 WBL) are scheduled to host Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Delphos St. John’s 3 Lincolnview 0

Cam Elwer held Lincolnview to just four hits over seven innings and the Blue Jays defeated No. 10 Lincolnview 3-0 on Wednesday. Elwer struck out seven and walked just one.

Aiden Hardesty had two of Lincolnview’s hits. Austin Moenter, Aaron Moenter and Grant Ulm each had an RBI for St. John’s. The Blue Jays scored all three of their runs on three successive at-bats in the fifth inning.

Both teams are back in action today. Delphos St. John’s (5-7) will host St. Henry and Lincolnview will travel to Bluffton.

Softball

Bath 13 Crestview 4

CONVOY — Bath scored nine runs in the final three innings and the Wildkittens pulled away from Crestview 13-4 on Wednesday.

Three of Crestview’s four runs came on Bath errors. Kayley Mollenkopf had two of Crestview’s seven hits.

The Lady Knights will play at Delphos Jefferson today.