Cougar tennis team downs Ada

VW independent sports

In a home non-conference match, Van Wert defeated Ada 4-1 on Thursday.

The Cougars picked up wins at second singles, where Aaron Reichert defeated Justin Bowden 6-3, 6-0, and third singles, with Jaymison Moynihan topping Bradon Prater 6-3, 6-0. Van Wert also won at both singles spots – Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story defeated Luke Archer and Josh Thaxton 6-3, 6-2 at first singles, and Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander blanked Jesse Okuly and Lawson Klingler 6-0, 6-0.

“We’ve had a successful run of matches recently, I’m really proud of our guy’s efforts the past few nights,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We’ve accomplished a lot of the preseason goals we set for ourselves. But we also know there’s still work to be done, and there are many areas left for us to improve. Our toughest matches are still to come, and we are excited for the challenges they’ll bring.”

The Cougars also picked up JV wins from Keaton Sudduth, JeJe Rilometo, Nash Pugsley, Kole Swander, Jonas Rollins, and Cole Story.

Van Wert (6-5) is scheduled to host Shawnee today.