Cougars stay in R-14; Crestview moving

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved the 2024 football divisional breakdowns and regional assignments during this week’s April board meeting and the results show Van Wert is staying put in Division IV, Region 14, but Crestview is on the move to a different division and a different region.

While there’s no change for Van Wert, there are some notable changes for Region 14, which remains one of the most widespread regions in all of Ohio, regardless of division. New to Region 14 this year: Bay Village Bay, Lodi Cloverleaf , Clyde, Ontario and Rossford, (previously all Division III, Region 10); Brookside Sheffield, Lorain Clearview, Otsego, and Ottawa-Glandorf, (previously all Division V, Region 18); Elida, (previously Division III, Region 12), and Orville, (previously Division V, Region 17).

Bryson Penix are on the move to a new division and region. Bob Barnes/file photo

Other notable changes in Region 14 include St. Marys Memorial moving to Division III, Region 12, and two-time Division IV state champion Glenville’s move to Region 13.

Crestview is moving from Division VII, Region 26, to Division VI, Region 22, along with several other area schools, including Spencerville and Patrick Henry. Perennial power Huron, who competed in Division IV as recently as 2018, is now in Region 22 as well.

Area schools remaining in Region 22 include Allen East, Bluffton, Hicksville, Parkway, Paulding, Tinora and Wayne Trace. One notable depature from Region 22 is Columbus Grove – the Bulldogs are moving down to Division VII, Region 26. In effect, Crestview and Columbus Grove are swapping spots, as those are the only changes in Region 26.

Other area schools remaining in Region 26 include Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Central Catholic and Delphos St. John’s.

Here is a breakdown of the WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC by 2024 divisions. The GMC is the only area conference not affected by the changes.

WBL

Division III, Region 10: Defiance, Shawnee (previously in Region 12)

Division III, Region 12: Celina, St. Marys Memorial (previously Region 14), Wapakoneta

Division IV, Region 14: Elida (previously Region 12), Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf (previously Region 18), Van Wert

Division V, Region 20: Bath (previously Region 14)

NWC (including new members Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie)

Division VI, Region 22: Allen East, Bluffton, Crestview (previously in Region 26), Spencerville (previously in Region 18)

Division VII, Region 26: Columbus Grove (previously in Region 22), Delphos Jefferson, Lima Central Catholic

Division VII, Region 28: Fort Loramie

GMC

Division VI, Region 22: Fairview, Hicksville, Paulding, Tinora, Wayne Trace

Division VII, Region 26: Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton

MAC

Division V, Region 20: Versailles (previously in Region 24)

Division VI, Region 22: Parkway (previously in Region 24)

Division VI, Region 24: Anna, Coldwater (previously in Region 18)

Division VII, Region 26: Delphos St. John’s

Division VII, Region 28: Fort Recovery, Marion Local, Minster, New Bremen, St. Henry

Overall, the OHSAA has placed the 70 largest schools in Division I, and all remaining schools have been divided as equally as possible into Divisions II through VII, with approximately 106 schools per division.

OHSAA member schools may choose to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring. Results of the referendum voting will be announced May 16.