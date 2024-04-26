Lincolnview Bd. hears request for new smart boards

Technology Director Josh McElroy (left) talks about new smart boards, while Jr/Sr. High Principal Brad Mendenhall listens. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If all goes as planned, all Lincolnview classrooms will have new interactive smart boards in time for the 2024-2025 school year.

During Thursday night’s Lincolnview school board meeting, Technology Director Josh McElroy requested the board consider the purchase, which will total approximately $180,000.

“The flat panels we’ve quoted are 75-inch panels and most of them will be mounted in the middle of the whiteboard space in the front of the classrooms,” McElroy explained. “We have about 40 percent of our classrooms with a smart board and that is pretty far down the list (compared to) the surrounding schools. What we have now is working for the teachers but it’s certainly not where I’d like to be or where we should be in terms of providing the technology to the staff members and also the students.”

McElroy also noted that most of the smart boards currently in use are nearly 10 years old. The board is expected to vote on the request at the May meeting.

During his monthly report to the board, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the elementary renovation and addition project is on track and is nearing the end. He also mentioned pending legislation in Columbus that would require school districts to adopt policies governing the use of cell phones in schools. If eventually approved, those policies would need to be in place by July, 2025.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer told the board that 74 children went through recent kindergarten screening, a number higher than usual. Last year, 54 children went through and there are 51 current kindergartners.

Junior/Senior High Principal Brad Mendenhall reminded the board of some upcoming events, including Senior Awards at 7 p.m. May 13 at the Marsh Foundation, a Lancer steel drum concert May 16, and graduation, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Board members accepted the resignation of high school math teacher Jason Bockey and approved the employment of Scott Turner, elementary music teacher; Taylor Beining, fourth grade teacher; Jessica Mack, part-time cook, and Ashley Saam, substitute bus driver and cafeteria worker.

In other business, the board approved:

A list of Class of 2024 graduates, pending completion of all requirements set forth by the local and state Board of Education.

A resolution praising teachers and classified staff for Teacher and Classified Staff Appreciation Week.

A pair of FFA trips in June.

A sixth grade trip to Washington DC and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania September 9-11.

The board also met in executive session to discuss security arrangements, emergency response protocols and employment and compensation of an employee, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.