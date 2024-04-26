National Prescription Take Back Day

VW independent staff

Today (April 27) is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Prescription drugs are often thrown in the trash, which can be retrieved, abused, or illegally sold.

Official prescription drug collection sites are a safe way of disposing of unneeded, unwanted, outdated or leftover prescriptions.

In Van Wert County, prescriptions may be disposed of in a drop box in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, 113 N. Market St., Van Wert, today or any day. The lobby is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Prescription drugs should be placed in a Ziplock or plastic bag, as prescription bottles are not accepted. Also not accepted – liquids, inhalers, Epipens or needles.