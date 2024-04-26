Quilt event to be offered in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society is sponsoring its first quilt show, Stitches in Bloom & Spring Market from 12-7 p.m. Friday, May 10, and 12-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Convoy Opera House.

The featured speaker will Lois Levihn of Born Again Quilts – Quilt Restorations of Fort Wayne. She will offer quilt dating. Those attending are welcome to bring in old quilts to discover their age of antiquity.

Other activities during the event will include:

Raffles: 50-50, a quilt donated by Cindy Hoffman and baskets of goodies assembled by local quilters and businesses.

Fry pie pickup for pre-orders with others being available for purchase while they last.

Live music in the Park on the Square from 12-3 p.m. Saturday by “Fedora & Fretts”and by Randy Long.

All proceeds will go toward the restoration of the Opera House Annex and Museum.