Roundup: softball, baseball, tennis

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 23 Ottawa-Glandorf 6 (five innings)

OTTAWA — Emma West had an eye-popping day for Van Wert with four hits, including two home runs, a possible school-record nine RBI and two runs scored and the Cougars pulled away from Ottawa-Glandorf, 21-6 on Friday.

In addition, West earned the complete game win, stricking out three and walking two.

Van Wert led 8-6 after two innings, but the Cougars put up seven runs in the third, then three more in the fourth and fifth innings.

Audrey Wollet had two hits and three RBI and Alexis Pangle, Emma Haines and Katie DeAmicis each had two hits, including a home run by Pangle and a triple by DeAmicis.

Van Wert (2-10) is scheduled to play at Paulding on Monday.

Lincolnview 23 Kalida 0 (five innings)

KALIDA — Lincolnview scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a five inning, 24-0 win over Kalida on Friday. The Lancers have won their last two games by a combined margin of 52-2.

Addysen Stevens led Lincolnview with three hits, four RBI and three runs scored. Ashlyn Price had two hits, including a home run, three RBI and three runs scored, and Lainey Spear finished with a pair of hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Post hit a home run and drove in two runs.

Sydney Fackler, Post and Emma Bowersock teamed up to allow just two Kalida hits while fanning 10.

The Lancers (12-1) are scheduled to play at Liberty-Benton today.

Baseball

Van Wert 4 Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Van Wert scored three runs in the sixth inning, including a two-out, two-RBI single by Kristian Akerman, and the Cougars won their fourth straight game, 4-1 over Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Sam Houg and Case Stegaman also drove in runs for Van Wert and Hayden Davis notched a pair of hits. Briston Wise allowed six hits, struck out 12 and walked just two to get the complete game win.

Van Wert (7-6, 4-1 WBL) will play at Shawnee on Tuesday.

Crestview 7 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview scored six runs in the first inning and the Knights went on to defeat Spencerville 7-0 on Friday.

The two teams combined for just nine hits, and Hunter Jones and Ayden Hyitt each drove in two runs Crestview (10-1, 5-0 NWC). Preston Kreischer picked up the win by allowing just two hits and striking out three in four innings of work.

The Knights will host Ada on Monday.

Tennis

Shawnee 4 Van Wert 1

WBL leader Shawnee defeated Van Wert 4-1 on Friday.

The lone win for the Cougars came at second doubles, where Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander defeated Cale Adams and Daniel Koh 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Van Wert (6-6, 3-4 WBL) will host Elida on Monday.