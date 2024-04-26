VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 2 Kenton 1

At Russell Fisher Field, Griff McCracken’s seventh inning RBI single scored Spencer Clay and gave Van Wert a 2-1 walk-off win over Kenton on Thursday.

Van Wert’s only other run came in the third when McCracken scored on a fielder’s choice by Briston Wise. Sam Houg had two of Van Wert’s six hits and Hayden Davis earned the complete game victory by allowing just three hits, while striking out two and walking two.

Van Wert 6-6 (3-1 WBL) is scheduled to host Ottawa-Glandorf today.

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 2

DELPHOS — Crestview scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning and that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

The two runs came on a two-RBI single by Evan Hart and it scored Hayden Buuck and pinch runner DJ Yinger. Crestview’s other run was scored in the first inning when Hunter Jones crossed home plate on a single by Zaine Cerigan.

Owen Heckler and Bryson Penix combined to strike out nine Wildcat batters.

Crestview (9-1, 4-0 NWC) is scheduled to play at Spencerville today.

Lincolnview 3 Bluffton 2

BLUFFTON — Lincolnview improved to 11-4 (3-0 NWC) with a 3-2 win over Bluffton at Bluffton University on Thursday.

The Lancers snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth, when Holden Price scored on an error and Austin Brockrath scored on a grounder by Myles Moody. Price finished with a team high two hits and Luke Bollenbacher picked up the win on the mound after allowing eight hits with nine strikeouts and just one walk.

Lincolnview will host Allen East on Monday.

Softball

Lincolnview 29 Bluffton 2 (five innings)

BLUFFTON — Hits and runs were plentiful for Lincolnview on Thursday, as the Lancers rolled to a five inning, 29-2 win over Bluffton at Bluffton University.

Addysen Stevens, Taylor Post, Grace Brickner and Sydney Fackler each had three hits, while Ashlyn Price, Sophia Brickner, Lainey Spear and Emma Bowersock each finished with two hits. As a team, Lincolnview had 25 hits. Grace Brickner drove in three runs, and Stevens, Price, Post, Spear, Fackler and Bowersock each had a pair RBIs. The Lancers were also aided by 11 Bluffton errors.

Lincolnview led 7-1 after one inning, 16-1 after two and 21-1 after three innings. The final eight runs came in the fifth inning.

Post, Fackler and Bowersock combined to strike out nine Bluffton batters while allowing just four hits.

The Lancers (11-1, 3-0 NWC) are scheduled to play at Kalida today.

Crestview 15 Delphos Jefferson 4

DELPHOS — Crestview set the tone early by plating six runs in the first inning and the Knights went on defeat Delphos Jefferson 15-4 on Thursday.

The Knights (5-11) finished with 12 hits in the game, including doubles by Kaci Gregory, Violet Dirr and Dakota Thornell. Kaylee Mollenkopf earned the win from the circle.

Crestview will host Ada on Monday.

Kenton 6 Van Wert 4

KENTON — A pair of runs in the bottom of the six inning was enough to give Kenton a 6-4 win over Van Wert on Thursday.

Wildcat pitchers Brayla Butler and Macee Heckathorn combined to hold the Cougars to just three hits while striking out four. Emma Haynes, Kaitlyn Beair and Kelby Blythe accounted for Van Wert’s hits and each had an RBI.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Ottawa-Glandorf today.