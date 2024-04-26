Youth Academy benefits local students

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce recently held the final session of the 2024 Van Wert Chamber Youth Academy at Danfoss. The pilot program was presented from January-April, with each session taking place on the last Tuesday of each month at a different location within Van Wert County.

“We had a great time connecting with 24 junior year students from Van Wert City Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, Crestview Local Schools, and Vantage Career Center,” Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville said. “Along with Danfoss, we held sessions at Central Insurance, Lifehouse Church, and with the City of Van Wert and Van Wert County. Not only did the students learn more about community services, they were able to interact with a wide variety of community leaders and learn about their leadership journeys.”

This students finished the final session of the Chamber’s Youth Academy at Danfoss. Photo submitted

Verville also thanked the administration and staff of the four county schools who participated in the program, along as the community members who invested time to speak with the students.

Northwest State Community College is the exclusive sponsor of the Youth Academy program. The regional community college, based in Archbold, is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows NSCC to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts and sciences, business and public services, nursing and allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. The school serves over 77,000 northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert County.