Adam Robert Clark

DELPHOS — Adam Robert Clark, 37, of Delphos, passed away Friday evening, April 26, 2024.

He was born April 16, 1987, in Lima to David R. and Cheryl L. (McNamee) Clark, who both survive in Delphos. He married Cassondra D. (Davis) Clark on October 11, 2014, who survives in Delphos.

Also surviving are his children, Cayson, Brodyn and Loxtyn Clark all at home; sisters, Amy (Jay) Hyitt of Delphos and Sarah (Nick) Ford of Chesapeake, Viriginia; maternal grandmother, Janet McNamee of Delphos; father and mother-in-law, James L. and Denise E. (Zuber) Davis of Venedocia; maternal grandmother-in-law, Janet Zuber of Spencerville; sisters-in-law, Misty (Lance) Ryan of Van Wert and Natasha (Ethan) Young of Delaware, and brother-in-law, Dakota (Ciara) Davis of Greenville. Adam was part of a large and loving family, too numerous to mention who all loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Robert McNamee; paternal grandparents, John and Margie Clark; grandparents-in-law, Walter and Jessie Davis and Robert Zuber.

Adam was a 2006 graduate of Delphos St. John’s. He graduated from the Apollo Police Academy. He was Chief Deputy of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for the past four years and served with the department for over 17 years. He was well known throughout the law enforcement community in Northwest Ohio. The local, district and state level of the VFW named Adam “Officer of the Year.”

Adam enjoyed woodworking and yard work. Above all, family was most important to him, he cherished his time with every one of them. His family hopes that everyone will remember Adam for never knowing a stranger, bringing a smile to everyone’s face and bringing humor and laughter to the world.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 29, and from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared at weberfh.net.