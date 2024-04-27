Chief Deputy passes away

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning after the death of Chief Deputy Adam Clark. His death was announced in a Facebook post made by Sheriff Tom Riggenbach early Saturday afternoon. Clark had served the Sheriff’s Office honorably for over 17 years. “We will miss Adam dearly,” Riggenbach said in the post. “Please keep Adam’s family and members of the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn his loss.”