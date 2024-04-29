Authorities involved in multi-county chase

VW independent staff/submitted information

A chase that began in northeast Indiana ended in Paulding County early Monday morning.

At 2:12 a.m. the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified by Indiana law enforcement of a vehicle pursuit that began in Angola, Indiana, and continued into Williams County. Troopers with the Defiance Post successfully deployed tire deflation devices on the 2021 Jeep Compass in Williams County. However, the vehicle continued through Williams County into Defiance County before finally stopping in Paulding County.

The driver, Nelson Eddy, 78, of Angola, was taken into custody without further incident. According to a highway patrol report, Eddy appeared to be having a medical emergency and was transported by Paulding County EMS to Paulding County Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Angola Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County EMS, and Gideon’s Towing.

The incident remains under investigation.