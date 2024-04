Campbell an All-Star

Van Wert’s Conner Campbell (11) spent some of Saturday catching passes in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North-South Classic, an annual all-star game played in Massillon. Campbell was a member of the Division IV-VII South squad, which lost 21-7. The North team was coached by Columbus Grove’s Andy Shaefer. Campbell will suit up for Ohio Dominican this fall. Photos courtesy of Monica Campbell