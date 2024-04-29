James A. Fleagle

James A. Fleagle, 73, passed away Friday evening, April 26, 2024, at his home in Van Wert.

He was born on April 20, 1951, in St. Marys, the son of LaMar Devore and Norene Ann (Utley) Fleagle, who both preceded him in death. On December 22, 1978, he was married to the former Karen E. (Kreischer) Fleagle, who survives.

Other family members include his son, Benjamin (Amy) Fleagle of Defiance; a brother, Kurt (Warren) Fleagle of Kettering; a sister, Susan (Richard) Dittes of Swanton; two grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Fleagle; a sister, Lynne Bohman; his parents-in-law, Norman and Alice Kreischer, and a brother-in-law.

He had worked at the Aeroquip (Danfoss) Corporation in Van Wert, then drove truck for St. Mary’s Trucking.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

