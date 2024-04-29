National Day of Prayer is this Thursday

VW independent staff/submitted information

This Thursday, May 2, has been designated as the 73rd annual National Day of Prayer. 2024’s theme is – “Lift Up the Word, Light Up the World,” which is taken from 2 Samuel 22: 29-31.

“For you are my lamp, O Lord, and my God lightens my darkness. For by You I can run against a troop, and by my God I can leap over a wall. This God – His way is perfect; the word of the Lord proves true; He is a shield for all those who take refuge in Him.”

Across America, people are gathering to pray on behalf the nation and world, focusing on families, schools and their educators, churches and their ministerial staff, military, law enforcement, first responders and our government leaders.

Local clergy members and others were on hand for a National Day of Prayer proclamation signed by the Van Wert County Commissioners. Photo submitted

On April 17, 1952, a bill initiated by Conrad Hilton of Hilton Hotels and Senator Frank Carlson of Kansas was passed that states:

“The President shall set aside and proclaim a suitable day each year, other than a Sunday, as a National Day of Prayer, on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.”

President Harry Truman signed the bill into law. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law to designate the first Thursday of May as the official National Day of Prayer. The Van Wert County Commissioners recently issued a proclamation urging Van Wert County residents to remember our nation in prayer, ask for God’s blessings, guidance, grace, and protection for the U.S.A.

A brief National Day of Prayer ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Van Wert County Courthouse. Van Wert’s community collaboration includes nine pastors representing 10 congregations along with Van Wert County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger, Stan Owens and Todd Wolfrum. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.