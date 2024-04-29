Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Clark, tributes come in

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office continues to mourn the loss of Chief Deputy Adam Clark.

Clark, 37, passed away Friday evening and the Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Facebook early Saturday afternoon, prompting hundreds of responses from the public.

“Adam was a positive influence on everyone he met,” Sheriff Tom Riggenbach wrote in the post. “We will miss Adam dearly. Please keep Adam’s family and members of the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn his loss.”

Adam Clark

The Delphos native graduated from the Apollo Police Academy and spent over 17 years with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, including the last four as Chief Deputy. He earned many accolades along the way, including local, state and national “VFW Officer of the Year.” He was well known and well respected throughout the community.

“A huge loss for the Van Wert community and law enforcement in general,” Michael Ulrich wrote on Facebook. “I always enjoyed seeing him on calls around town.”

“Such a great guy who always seemed to take the extra time if there was any more he could do for people no matter who they were or what they needed – he was there to help,” Chelsea Rue wrote.

“Adam was one of my favorites,” Bonnie Wells stated. “Whether I was working in the ER or at the jail he always had a smile on his face and could stay so calm in some very difficult circumstances.”

“Adam was always a bright spot in my day any time I saw him,” Lori Allen wrote. “Always so caring, always trying to make others laugh.”

“Adam took his job very seriouslyand he loved doing it, but you would have never known it with all the laughter that surrounded him,” his father-in-law, Jim Davis, wrote. “I never seen him without a smile.”

Hundreds of other people also had nothing but praise and positive comments honoring Clark, who is survived by his wife Cassondra Clark and three children, Cayson, Brodyn and Loxtyn Clark.

Services have been set for Clark. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today and from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. A full obituary can be found on the Obituaries page.