Strings to kick off Mother’s Day weekend

By Quincy Thompson

As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is gearing up to host a captivating performance by the renowned Dallas String Quartet on Friday, May 10. Offering a unique twist on contemporary music infused with the elegance of instrumental artistry, this event promises to be a delightful treat for music enthusiasts of all ages. Tickets for this extraordinary performance start at only $19, making it an accessible and affordable option for a memorable outing.

The Dallas String Quartet will bring something a little different to the NPAC. Photo submitted

Immerse yourself in an evening of musical bliss as the Dallas String Quartet presents a beautiful collection of familiar tunes, reimagined with their signature style and flair. Playing songs like Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes and “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, paired with a seamless storyline, will entertain and delight. Featuring beautiful arrangements and costumes, you can hear an iconic Bridgerton show like soundtrack while DSQ takes you on a journey as pop goes classical!

With the 2022 release of their seventh album “Love Always” they charted at No. 2 on the Classical Crossover Album and the Classical Album Billboard charts. DSQ’s contemporary interpretations continue to expand their passionate online following on Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube. DSQ is referred to as “Bach meets Bon Jovi” and is compared to artists like Lindsey Stirling, Vitamin String Quartet, Brooklyn Duo and 2Cellos.

Secure your seats now by visiting vanwertlive.com. Join us for an evening of exquisite music and celebration at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on May 10. Tickets are available now and start at only $19.00 and can be purchased online at vanwertlive.com or by calling the box office at 419.238.6722 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.