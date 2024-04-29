Weekend sports wrap: softball, track

VW independent sports

Softball

Liberty-Benton 3 Lincolnview 2

FINDLAY — No. 8 Lincolnview lost for just the second time this season, falling 3-2 to Liberty-Benton on Saturday.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Eagles (14-3) changed that by plating all three of their runs, two on RBI singles and the other on a Lancer error. Lincolnview tried to rally in the top of the seventh, but came up just short. Taylor Post, who opened the inning with a single, and Grace Brickner, who reached first base on an error then advanced on a walk, both scored on Liberty-Benton’s second error of the game. However, the Eagles were able to strike out the final two batters to preserve the victory.

Lincolnview (12-2) was held to three hits in the game – a double by Ashlyn Price and singles by Addysen Stevens and Post. On the mound, Post allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) and struck out five.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Allen East today.

Track

Crestview at South Adams Invitational

BERNE (IN) — The Crestview boys finished sixth out of seven teams and the girls finished seventh at the South Adams Invitational on Friday.

Scoring for the boys:

Long jump: Jaret Harting (first, 20-05)

200 meter dash: Jaret Harting (second, 23.50)

4×100 relay: Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Jaret Harting (second, 45.92)

400 meter dash: Hayden Perrott (fourth, 54.98)

800 meter run: Brentyn Rodriguez (fourth, 2:10.98)

4×800 relay: Brentyn Rodriguez, Payton Scott, Brooks Petrie, Caleb Thomas (fifth, 9:39.66)

Scoring for the girls:

High jump: Leah Sowers (third, 4-04)

3200 meter run: Anna Gardner (fifth, 13:19.65)