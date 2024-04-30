After a jump, gas prices decrease

VW independent staff/submitted information

The roller coaster ride continues at the pumps but at least for now, prices appear to be headed down.

After increasing 24.2 cents per gallon the previous week, average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.98 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With more confidence every day, it appears the spring top is in: average gas prices have started to cool off in many areas, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, few Americans need to worry that gas prices are going to skyrocket; the risk appears to be behind us, with relief coming in the weeks ahead,” While the latter half of the summer could potentially see hurricane-related issues, I do sense we’ve hit the top for now, and Americans should be optimistic that this summer will be very similar to last year, in line with our early 2024 expectations and likely not featuring record gasoline prices. I’m quite excited the seasonal rise in gas prices appears to be over.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

April 29, 2023: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 29, 2022: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $4.16/g)

April 29, 2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

April 29, 2020: $1.45/g (U.S. Average: $1.75/g)

April 29, 2019: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 29, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

April 29, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

April 29, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

April 29, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

April 29, 2014: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)





