Delphos streets to close Wed. morning

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Road closures will be in effect in Delphos from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the funeral for Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Adam Clark, the following roads will be blocked off from normal travel:

In addition, there will be increased traffic around St. John’s the Evangelist Church between 9-10 a.m. To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the Delphos Police Department is asking motorists to use alternate routes to the west to avoid unnecessary congestion.