Delphos streets to close Wed. morning
VW independent staff
DELPHOS — Road closures will be in effect in Delphos from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the funeral for Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Adam Clark, the following roads will be blocked off from normal travel:
- 1st St. from Main St. to Pierce St.
- Franklin St. from 2nd St. to 1st St.
- Pierce St. from 2nd St. to 1st. St.
In addition, there will be increased traffic around St. John’s the Evangelist Church between 9-10 a.m. To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the Delphos Police Department is asking motorists to use alternate routes to the west to avoid unnecessary congestion.
