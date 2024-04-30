Fifth graders to learn about local businesses and careers

Local fifth graders will learn about local businesses and career opportunties during next Tuesday’s Let’s Get Down to Business! event. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Career Connections of Van Wert County will hold its third annual Let’s Get Down to Business! event on Tuesday, May 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. In this unique educational event, fifth grade students from Crestview, Lincolnview, Van Wert and St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic School will learn about local businesses and career opportunities within Van Wert County through interactive displays and a variety of learning stations.

In 2023, over 250 students, teachers and volunteers visited the Van Wert County Fairgrounds with the goal of furthering each student’s understanding of basic economic and financial education concepts.

“We are excited to again partner with Van Wert County Fairgrounds for this year’s event,” Career Connections Board President Cory Michaud said. “Students will rotate through four stations throughout the day and the location provides a great flow, as well as enhanced safety as students move through the activities”

Students will visit a jobs station where local professionals will discuss career building skills ranging from résumé tips and interview skills to specific job qualifications. At the consumer station, participants will have an opportunity to earn “income” and learn about money management.

“Students will be charged payments such as a utility bill, water bill, and taxes to simulate real-life experiences and learn the value of a budget,” Michaud stated.

Upon visiting the economics station, students will learn about the Van Wert economy, area businesses, and Van Wert Works resources that will showcase opportunities available locally.

A variety of businesses comprise the final station, “Exhibits,” where students will learn more about each organization through demonstrations and interactive displays. Businesses represented include local financial institutions, non-profit organizations, manufacturing and law enforcement and civil service among many others. Students can earn tickets at several stations throughout the day to use toward raffle prizes.

“Through the generosity of participating businesses, there will be some really great prizes for students to win,” Michaud said.

In addition to the generous prize donations, businesses will also have “swag” available for students. Student Professionals of the Day will also be chosen from each school to showcase participants that went above and beyond during the event.

The Let’s Get Down to Business! event and t-shirts for all students were funded through a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation. Career Connections of Van Wert County is also an agency partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.