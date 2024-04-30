Jose R. ”Joe” Martinez

Jose R. “Joe” Martinez, 73, of Van Wert, joined his mother, Gregoria, for eternal life with the Lord on Monday, April 29, 2024. He will be remembered in the hearts of those who knew him as a kind and devoted husband, father, and brother.

He was born on November 19, 1950, in Hondo, Texas, to Leandro and Gregoria (Rodriguez) Martinez, who both preceded him in death. Joe spent his life dedicated to hard work and family. He found love in the eyes of his beloved wife, Connie, and together, they embraced 26 years of cherished marriage.

Growing up in Van Wert, Joe journeyed through life with honor, serving his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service, he contributed his talents to Borden’s Cheese Factory until its closing and then on to a dedicated tenure at Sonoc/Grief Brothers from which he retired after 27 years of service.

Joe’s spirit soared whenever he cheered on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, or watched in anticipation as Jeff Gordon raced across the NASCAR track. His generosity knew no bounds, and his family always held a special place in his heart. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Joe is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Nichola Warneke and her husband, Doug; grandson, Zach Spear, who was the light of his life; stepdaughter, Kimberly (Eric) Bauman and her children, Rich Klinger, and Brooke (Shane) Barnes; brothers, Fred Martinez, Lee (Bev) Martinez, and John Pisarro; sisters, Carol Diaz-Martinez, and Maria Casarez; several step-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as his favorite cat, Johnny.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by brothers, Rito and Jesse Martinez; sisters, Guadalupe Martinez, Esperanza Valdez and Sanjuana Stetler; an infant brother and sister; a step-great- grandson, and two nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Legion Post 178, Van Wert.