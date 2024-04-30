Lancers compete at RR Express Invite

VW independent sports

ST. MARYS — Lincolnview’s track teams competed at the St Mary’s Roughrider Express Invitational Friday night and the Lancers enjoyed a number of first and second place finishes.

Boys

Conner Baldauf – 1st in the 400 meter dash (50.31) only 0.07 seconds from a new school record

Kreston Tow – 1st in the 800 meter run (2:04)

Evan Johns – 1st in the 1600 meter run (4:46)

Cody Ricker – 1st in the 300 meter hurdles (40.83) less than one second from a school record

Trace Klausing – 2nd in the high jump

4×400 relay – 1st place (Cody Ricker, Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Conner Baldauf) 3:32.44

4×800 relay – 1st place (Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton, Conner Baldauf) 8:24.75

Girls

Brynleigh Moody – 2nd in the 400 meter dash (1:00.74) less than one second from a school record

Brooklyn Byrne – 1st in the 800 meter run (2:29)

Ava Milligan – 2nd in the 3200 meter run (12:34.49)

Beth Hughes – 1st in the shot put 31’ 7”

4×800 relay – 1st (Byrne, Milligan, Hoffman, Moody) 10:15

As a team, the boys finished second behind West Liberty Salem. Defiance finished third, followed by Spencerville, St. Marys Memorial, Toledo Waite and New Knoxville. Defiance won the girls’ title, followed by Spencerville, Lincolnview, New Knoxville and Waite.