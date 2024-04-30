Other agencies to assist Sheriff’s Office

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Police Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office will provide assistance in Van Wert County on Wednesday, while employees of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office pay their final respects to Chief Deputy Adam Clark, who passed away Friday.

A Funeral Mass for Clark will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.