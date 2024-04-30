Roundup: softball, baseball, tennis

Softball

Van Wert 11 North Central 3

PIONEER — Alexis Pangle had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and five RBI and the Cougars raced by North Central 11-3 on Monday.

Four of Van Wert’s runs came in the third, five more in the fifth and two in the seventh inning. Emma West and Katie DeAmicis each had two hits and two RBI, and Isabella Behm also had two hits. Kaitlyn Beair and West combined to strike out eight North Central batters, while allowing just five hits and two walks.

Van Wert will host Shawnee today.

Lincolnview 12 Allen East 2 (five innings)

The Lancers broke open a 4-2 game with five runs in the third and four more in the fourth and No. 7 Lincolnview defeated Allen East 12-2 in five innings on Monday.

Lainey Spear had two hits, including a home run, three RBI and three runs scored, Allie Miller had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while Taylor Post had a pair of hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Sydney Fackler allowed just three hits while striking out six and walking two.

Lincolnview (13-2, 4-0 NWC) will host Tinora today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 2 Allen East 0 (six innings)

Holden Price and Chayse Overholt scored on an error in the sixth and that was enough to give Lincolnview a 2-0 lead over Allen East on Monday. The game was shortened by one inning due to inclement weather. Luke Bollenbacher went the distance and allowed just three hits while striking out 13 and walking four.

The Lancers will host Bath on Wednesday.

Tennis

Elida 5 Van Wert 0

LIMA — Elida swept Van Wert 5-0 in WBL tennis action on Monday. Due to weather, the match was moved to Westwood Fitness Center.

First singles: Jaden Newman over Keaton Foster 6-2, 6-3

Second singles: Ben Osmon over Aaron Reichert 6-0, 6-1

Third singles: Eban Jackson over Jaymison Noynihan 6-1, 6-0

First doubles: James Mitchell/Layton Staley over Caleb Bledsoe/Devon Story 6-0, 6-1

Second doubles: Baylee Altenbach/Alex Dunahay over Fletcher Smith/Kaedyn Swander 7-5, 6-3

The Cougars (6-7, 3-5 WBL) will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf today.