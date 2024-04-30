Taylor Marie Zsiros

Taylor Marie Zsiros, 31, of Van Wert passed away Friday evening, April 26, 2024, at Mercy Health in Lima.

She was born on October 5, 1992, in Van Wert the daughter of Joseph William and Colleen Marie (Wahmhoff) Zsiros of Van Wert.

She is also survived by two sisters, Basha Elaine Zsiros of Continental and Maizy Ann Zsiros of Van Wert; a brother, Joseph Michael Zsiros of Van Wert, and a nephew, Julius Jeffrey Graber.

Taylor is a loving, kind, feisty beacon of light who is taking the same joy she brought her family up to heaven where she will glow for eternity while she waits to be reunited with her family who misses her here on earth…heart crushingly so!

She battled illness since she was 16 but in no way shape or form was ready to depart this earth. She loved her family, cats, anime, Pokémon, stickers, enamel pins, crystals, puzzles, legos, watching scary movies with her mom, getting trinkets from her dad during their many hospital stays together, Zelda, Skyrim, Fallout…planning what to buy people on their birthdays, ice skating, tattoos, coloring her hair, nail polish, hand warmers for dialysis, a Green Lagoon at Bigby with Maizy, shopping and eats with Basha, working out with Joseph, driving (if that’s what you call it) her Little Putt Putt Cruiser and best friend Eric, and again her cats.

Taylor was a graduate of Van Wert High School and the Dayton School of Medical Massage.

There will be no services or visitation.