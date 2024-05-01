Baseball, softball, tennis roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Shawnee 2 Van Wert 1

LIMA — Shawnee scored two runs in the first and that was all the Indians needed in a 2-1 victory over Van Wert on Tuesday.

The game turned out to be a pitchers duel. Shawnee’s Blake Reaman held the Cougars to just two hits while striking out four and walking five. Sam Houg gave up four hits while striking out three and walking three.

Van Wert’s only run came in the top of the fourth, when Brylen Parker scored on a passed ball.

The Cougars (7-7, 4-2 WBL) will host Celina today.

Softball

DH: Tinora 4 Lincolnview 1; Lincolnview 11 Tinora 1 (five innings)

On a picture perfect day for softball, Lincolnview and Tinora split a doubleheader, with the Rams winning the first game 4-1 and the Lancers taking the second game in five innings on Tuesday.

The first game was the continuation of a game suspended on April 26. Tinora led 4-0 when the game was suspended in the bottom of the third. Allie Miller drove in Lincolnview’s only run in the bottom of the seventh. Taylor post struck out seven in the loss.

In the second game, Emma Bowersock held the Rams to four hits while striking out eight and walking just one. At the plate, Taylor Post and Sydney Fackler each had a pair of hits. Post drove in two runs as did leadoff hitter Addysen Stevens, who also scored three runs. The Lancers led 2-0 after one inning, then added five in the second, three more in the third and one in the fourth.

Lincolnview (14-2) will play will finish a suspended game at Coldwater today, then will play Fort Loramie immedately after, also at Coldwater.

Tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — In the final Western Buckeye League match of the season, Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Van Wert 5-0 on Tuesday.

At first singles, Sam Schomaeker defeated Keaton Foster 6-1, 6-0, while Ty Verhoff beat Aaron Reichert 6-1, 6-2 at second singles. Brandon Gerding won at third singles, defeating Jaymison Moynihan 6-0, 6-0. The first doubles team of Matt Schroeder and Mason Welch topped Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 6-1, 6-0, and the second doubles team of Cole Fenstermaker and Justin Kahle defeated Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 6-3.

Van Wert (6-8, 3-6 WBL) will host Lima Central Catholic today.