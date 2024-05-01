Chavez, Dunlap win annual R.K. Thompson Award

This year’s R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award finalists were (front row, left to right): Derek Sellers, Rylan Sempowski, Keldyn Bill, Andrew Deitemeyer and Jackson Dunlap. Back row: Amy Chavez, Addison Williman, Macy Johnson, Lillian Mount and Sydney Dowler. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s never an easy decision, but two Lincolnview High School seniors emerged as winners of the 54th annual R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award.

Amy Chavez and Jackson Dunlap were named the winners during Wednesday night’s banquet at Vantage Career Center. They were chosen from 10 finalists, five girls and five boys.

Chavez, the daughter of Octavio Chavez and Martha Salinas, is a member of National Honor Society, Lincolnview Service Club and Spanish Club while also serving as a Junior Rotarian. Her work experience includes time with Vancrest of Van Wert through the C.E.O. program. Following graduation, she plans to attend Ohio State to pursue a degree in nursing.

In her application, Chavez wrote she’s always seen herself as extremely self-reliant.

“As the No. 1 daughter in an immigrant household, I grew up filling out most of my own documents whether for school or government purposes,” she wrote. “I also did the same for my siblings and my parents. Because of the language barrier, my parents rely on me heavily.”

She also noted that reliance has increased within the past year, as her father became disabled and his ability to have a job has diminished, forcing her to miss school to take him to medical appointments and help with communication, as his limited English became more difficult to understand. To help her family with expenses, Chavez began working as an STNA at Vancrest full time, often exceeding 40 hours per week. Despite that, she’s accumulated 29 college credits during her junior and senior years of high school.

Dunlap, the son of Matt Dunlap and Kristen Price, is a member of FFA and competes on the Lancer varsity baseball team. Other activities include participation in the D.A.R.E. demolition derby, membership at Salem United Presbyterian Church and Bo Jackson Elite Travel Baseball. His work experience includes time with Highpoint/Fireside Capital and Klosterman’s Pizza, while also operating his own power washing business.

Following graduation, Dunlap plans to attend the Ohio State University and will major in marketing.

“Often you don’t know someone is struggling by looking at them, especially if they demonstrate self-reliance,” he wrote in his application. “Throughout my life I have battled through multiple tough situations – family challenges, medical issues and a move from Columbus from Van Wert that turned my world upside down. I struggled to deal with all of the stress at first but I made a personal choice to take the cards I’d been dealt and play them the best way possible.”

Chavez and Dunlap each received a plaque and $1,000.

Other finalists were Lillian Mount of Lincolnview, Sydney Dowler and Macy Johnson of Van Wert, Addison Williman of Crestview, Keldyn Bill, Andrew Deitemeyer and Rylan Sempowski of Van Wert, and Derek Sellers of Lincolnview. Each received a plaque and $500.

The keynote speaker was Megan (Klosterman) Thomas, a 2004 Van Wert High School graduate. She spoke her battle with Addison’s Disease, including the physical, mental and financial challenges and her battle with insurance.

Retired Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton served as master of ceremonies and Kimberly Laudick and Mark Schumm introduced the finalists. Roger Thompson announced the winners. Dinner and dessert was prepared by students in Vantage Career Center’s Culinary Arts program.

The R.K. Thompson Award is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through the Van Wert County Foundation and is administered by the Van Wert Service Club.