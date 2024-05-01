Crestview HS earns high ranking

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School has been named as one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, ranking 63rd among Ohio high schools, 1886th nationally, and first in Van Wert County.

“The recognition afforded to Crestview High School from U.S. News and World Report is a tribute to our students and community,” Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen said. “Thank you to our staff members, both current and past, who work so diligently to provide a top-notch quality education for our students. The small-school educational environment provides the backbone to the body that is our educational system. I am proud of all that is accomplished at CHS.”

The publication uses criteria gathered from state tests compared to other schools within the same state, looks for above-average performance of economically disadvantaged students on state tests, and factors in graduation rates along with college-readiness performance. Other notable rankings for Crestview included a 49th in State Assessment Performance Rank and 64th in College Readiness Index Rank.