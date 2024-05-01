Milk tanker flips

It turned out to be a milky mess in Convoy Tuesday morning. A tanker hauling milk was was traveling along Lare Road when it went off the road and went about 100 yards on the soft berm before rolling onto its side. About half of the load of milk leaked onto the field and the rest was transferred to another tanker. Convoy Fire and EMS transported the driver to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Heavy wreckers were brought in to bring the tanker upright. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Bob Barnes photo