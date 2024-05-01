Non-profits sought for concession stand

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting applications for local non-profits to use the Fountain Park Rotary concession stand during the Feel Good Friday Concert Series.

This summer there will be seven dates up for grabs starting with Friday, June 14. Friday, June 7, will not be available due to the Peony Festival.

In years past, non-profit groups have sold concessions and drinks during the concert series to earn revenue that would be used for their non-profit groups. The determination of groups has yet to be decided and will depend greatly upon the number of organizations that pre-register. Organizations who were awarded in the 2023 concert series are not permit to apply this year, but can re-apply in 2025.

To register, contact the parks office by phone at 419.238.9121 or by emailing Director Kyle Klinker at kklinker@vanwert.org. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Friday, May 17.

Once registration is closed, organizations who have registered will be invited to attend a lottery selection meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Jubilee Park Office,137 Gleason Ave. At least one representative from each group must be present for the selection and review process. If any open dates are remaining after the lottery selection process, those dates will then be offered to local food trucks.