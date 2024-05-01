Roundup: Witten earns win No. 300

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 10 Celina 9 (nine innings)

It took two extra innings but Van Wert used a bases loaded walk to defeat Celina 10-9 on Wednesday, giving Cougars coach Charlie Witten his 300th career victory – all as head coach at Van Wert.

The Cougars trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning but scored five runs, including RBI singles by Kristian Akerman and Hayden Davis, a fielder’s choice by Kaydin Doner and two Celina errors. In the eighth inning, Case Stegaman doubled in Briston Wise to tie the game 8-8, then Brylen Parker’s RBI single in the ninth scored Sam Houg, then Wise ended the game by scoring on a bases loaded walk.

Davis, Parker and Stegaman each had three hits, and Wise had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Wise, Nate Gearhart and Hayden combined to strike out seven Celina batters and Davis was given credit for the win.

Van Wert (8-7, 5-2 WBL) will play at Elida today.

Bath 11 Lincolnview 4

LIMA — A five run fourth inning boosted Bath to an 11-4 win over Lincolnview on Wednesday.

Chayse Overholt led the Lancers with three hits while Austin Bockrath finished with a pair of hits.

Lincolnview will play at Delphos Jefferson today.

Delphos St. John’s 3 Crestview 0

DELPHOS — Braylon Metzger and Austin Moenter held Crestview to just one hit and Delphos St. John’s defeated Crestview 3-0 on Wednesday.

Metzer pitched 6 2/ 3 innings and gave up one hit, a single in the second inning, and struck out six Knight batters. Moenter earned the save. Cam Elwer, Moenter and Tyler Lindeman each drove in a run for the Blue Jays (8-10).

Crestview (10-2) will travel to Leipsic on Friday.

Softball

Crestview 8 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — A 15-hit attack helped Crestview to an 8-0 win at Spencerville on Wednesday.

Among the hits – a three run home run and two doubles by Dakota Thornell, triples by Violet Dirr and Zoey Miller, and multiple hit games by Kaci Gregory and Lydia Grace. Katie Sawmiller had her finest outing of the season on the mound, as she pitched a one-hit shutout.

Crestview will play at Leipsic on Friday.

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert scored runs in the first and second innings, but St. Marys Memorial plated three runs in the top of the third, giving the Roughriders a 3-2 win over the Cougars at Jubilee Park on Wednesday.

Emma West doubled home Alexis Pangle, who doubled in the bottom of the first inning, then Emma Kennedy scored on a double by Aubrey Wollet in the second. The Cougars had the tying run on in the seventh inning, when Pangle hit her second double of the game. Four of Van Wert’s seven hits were doubles.

Kaitlyn Beair and West teamed up to strike out 11 Rougrider batters, while allowing just four hits. Two Roughrider pitchers combined to fan 12 Van Wert batters.

Van Wert (3-11) will host Shawnee on Friday.

Lincolnview 7 Coldwater 4; Lincolnview 8 Fort Loramie 3

COLDWATER — Lincolnview improved to 16-3 with a 7-4 win over Coldwater and an 8-3 victory over Fort Loramie on Wednesday.

The game against Coldwater was a completion of a suspended game. Taylor Post had three hits and scored three runs, Lainey Spear had two hits and an RBI and Ashlyn Price finished with a hit and two RBI. Post notched the complete game win on the mound and finished with six strikeouts.

In the second game, Spear had three hits and an RBI and Post finished with a hit and two RBI. Grace Brickner and Sydney Fackler each had a pair of hits. Fackler and Emma Bowersock combined to fan six Fort Loramie batters.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Lima Central Catholic 2

On Senior Day, Van Wert picked up wins at first singles and both doubles spots to defeat Lima Central Catholic 3-2 on Wednesday.

Jaymison Moynihan earned a 3-6, 7-5, 10-4 (tiebreaker) victory over Brady Feison at first singles. At first doubles, Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story defeated Cole Reinhart and Noah Wilson 6-3, 6-3, and Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander recorded a 6-0, 6-2 win over Michael Frueh and Aaron Hutchins 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.