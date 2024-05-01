Van Wert Civic Theatre to present Hands on a Hardbody

The first of eight presentations of “Hands on a Hardbody” will be this Thursday at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Tickets are available for the inspiring musical. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is ready to present its latest production, the inspiring musical “Hands on a Hardbody.” This exciting show promises to be a powerful exploration of dreams, sacrifices, and the lengths we go to for a shot at the American dream.

The experience begins even before the curtain rises. Van Wert Civic Theatre has transformed the theatre into a full-fledged car dealership, complete with balloons and streamers. As you enter, you’ll be transported to the heart of the small Texas town where the story unfolds. This

immersive environment sets the stage for the emotional rollercoaster that awaits. The audience becomes an invisible 11th participant, witnessing the desperation, camaraderie, and unexpected bonds that form under the relentless Texas sun.

Inspired by a true story, Hands on a Hardbody features a contest where 10 determined contestants vie for the ultimate prize – a brand-new truck. The only catch? They have to keep their hands on it for as long as possible. As days turn into nights and fatigue sets in, the competition reveals the hopes, dreams, and struggles of each character.

This show features a talented local cast, including John Shuffle, Adam Ries, Marcus Freewalt, Taylor Hesseling, Nick Long, Doug Grooms, Dale Terry, Jerry Zimmerman, Amanda Block, Amy Boley, Kim Warnecke, Nancy Shuffle, Hannah Davis, Stacy Rife, Chad Kraner, Josh England, Ashley Roberts, Courtney Wendel, Terry Plas, and Roger Rex.

The production is a collaboration under the direction of Chad Kraner, with musical direction by Dee Fisher, choreography by Kim Pollock, and stage managing by Ashley Roberts. Lighting and sound are handled by MaryAnn Falk, Burdette Bolenbaugh, and Elliott Mueller on drums, and Eric Falk on bass guitar.

Show dates are May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and 12. Purchase tickets by visiting vwct.org or calling 419.238.9689.