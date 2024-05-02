Convoy crash

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 at the Convoy Road crossing brought two Convoy EMS squads and the rescue truck to the scene at 7:49 a.m. this morning. The driver of the van and a passenger in car were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment. The driver of the van was northbound on Convoy Road and failed to yield the right of way to the car that was westbound on U.S. 30. Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene. The accident was investigated by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department. Bob Barnes photos