June V. Haller, 87, of Van Wert, joined her beloved husband Bill for eternal life with the Lord, at 12:34 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, at Hearth and Home, Van Wert.

She was born June 6, 1936, to Edward “Ted” and Violet (Newman) Creak, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, England. On October 2, 1954, she married the love of her life, William C. Haller, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, where they met while Bill was serving in the United States Air Force. After living on multiple military bases, June and Bill settled in Van Wert in 1971.

June was first and foremost a homemaker; however, for 12 years she also worked for Merit Shoe Store in downtown Van Wert. She was a high-spirited person who loved music, dancing and socializing. Most of all, June loved cooking a meal or sewing, taking care of and spending time with her family and friends.

June always enjoyed traveling the world with Bill and taking cruises to many different locations. Bill and June loved their annual month-long trip to Oahu, Hawaii. This became a very special place for them over the years.

She had attended Calvary Evangelical Church and Lifehouse Church, both of Van Wert. June and Bill were longtime members of the Van Wert YMCA.

She is survived by daughters, Jane (Ed) Jacob of Van Wert and Sandra (Grant Hovis) Cobble of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Nicole (Greg) Byrum and Matthew Frazier; four great-grandchildren, Noelle and Calvin Byrum and Estella and Hayley Frazier; sisters, Marcia (Brian) Wells and Jennifer (Robert) Urbanowicz; brother-in-law Don (Diane) Haller; nephew Cameron (Theresa) Haller; nieces Jeannie (Ted) Furley, Bobbie Brown and Susan McKenna, along with many more nephews and nieces, both in England and here.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Violet Creak; husband, William C. Haller; a brother, Hugh (Jean) Creak; nephew Andy Wells and niece Regina Haller.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The Haller family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Vancrest, Hearth and Home, and the Hospice Care from CHP for their loving, wonderful care of our loved one where she was affectionately known as “Junebug”.

