Lincoln Highway crash

The driver of this truck was taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital after striking a tree on Lincoln Highway, near Baker Road. The accident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. this morning, when the driver tried to avoid a car turning into Ridge Cemetery. The car was hit and the driver was also taken to the hospital for observation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Middle Point Fire Department were at the scene. Bob Barnes photo