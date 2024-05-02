Ohio City man, Van Wert men in court

VW independent staff

An Ohio City man is going to prison and has lost his driver’s license for life.

During a recent hearing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Thomas Medford, 43, was sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to 30 months in prison with credit for 186 days already served. In addition to a lifetime license suspension, he was ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and court costs. Medford also admitted to violating terms of community control on a felony assault charge by having alcohol in his system. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail but was given credit for 93 days already served.

Two other criminal hearings were held this past week, both on Tuesday.

Todd Bruseau, 48, of Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Forensic Psychiatry in Dayton. A pre-trial conference was set for May 29. Bruseau is facing two counts of vandalism, both fifth degree felony charges, for allegedly using a flag pole to break two windows on the front of Brumback Library last November, and he’s accused of causing damage to several bubble lamps and glass to a flood light. Early damage estimates totaled several thousand dollars. He entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Emmett Waltz, III, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. June 12.