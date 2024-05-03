Brush pickup to begin on Monday

VW independent staff

The first brush pickup of 2024 in Van Wert will begin on Monday, May 6. Brush should be out by 7 a.m. Here are some other guidelines:

Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than feet long.

The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.

The City will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.

Future brush pickup dates are July 8 and September 9.