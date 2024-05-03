Brush pickup to begin on Monday
VW independent staff
The first brush pickup of 2024 in Van Wert will begin on Monday, May 6. Brush should be out by 7 a.m. Here are some other guidelines:
- Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than feet long.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- The City will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.
Future brush pickup dates are July 8 and September 9.
