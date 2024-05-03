Dallas String Quartet to bring some “pop” to NPAC

The unique sound of the Dallas String Quartet can be heard live and in-person at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 10. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If you happen to like the sounds of strings, the sounds of classical music and the sounds of pop music, you’re in luck. You’ll be able to hear it all next Friday, when the world famous Dallas String Quartet comes to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

It’s best described as a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electricstrings and in fact, on DSQ’s website it says “Where Bach meets Bon Jovi” which gives you a good idea about the upcoming performance.

“It took us a while to explain because when people hear ‘string quartet’ they think of something very traditional, very formal and this is not that,” DSQ founder Ion Zanca explained. “This is more high energy, more fun, more current music, so we didn’t know how to explain it exactly so hopefully that gives people a little insight about what we do.”

“It bridges the gap between the audience that wants something a little more classical and the audience that wants to be entertained and have fun,” Zanca continued. “Our concerts are split into two – in the first half we play little more of the classical repertoire then in the second half it’s all rock and electric violins, so you get a little bit of both worlds. A lot of kids in orchestra programs benefit from it because they see you can play everything, not only classical music on a violin.”

The Dallas String Quartet consists of Zanca (viola), who founded the group in 2007, Melissa Priller and Valory Hight on the violin, and bassist Young Heo.

“This is a very international group,” Zanca said. “One is from South Korea, one from Mexico, plus Romania and Virginia.”

The Dallas String Quartet is no stranger to success. The group’s music has millions of streams, had their album “Love Always” debut at No. 2 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover Albums and Classical Albums charts. In addition to all of that, DSQ has shared the stage with the likes of Kenny G., Chicago, Air Supply and others, and has performed private concerts for former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Zanca admitted that in the early days of DSQ, he wasn’t exactly certain if the group would be so successful.

“Absolutely not,” he said with a chuckle. “When we switched to this repertoire and we switched to electric instruments we did it out of necessity because people couldn’t hear us a lot of the time with the acoustic instruments. One of the first pop tunes we played was “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by the Verve and we were in a public place and people would come and check it out – we printed albums and we were selling 300 albums in two or three hours – that’s when we realized we had something here.”

He said DSQ plays 25-30 tour dates annually and he added the group is currently working on a new album that will be released with London Symphony

“It feels like we’re always busy which is something we’re grateful for, but there’s nothing like being in front of people and performing,” Zanca said.

Tickets are still available for the Friday, May 10 performance at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Ticket prices range from $17.10 to $59. More information on tickets and available seating can be found at vanwertlive.com.