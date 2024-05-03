Diaster Declaration issued for 11 counties

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced today that a Presidential Disaster Declaration has been issued for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program as a result of tornadoes on March 14. The Presidential Disaster Declaration was issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Miami, Richland, and Union counties. The declaration includes the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for all 88 Ohio counties.

The Orchard Island area of Indian Lake was hit hard by a mid-March tornado. VW independent file photo

The Indian Lake region was hardest hit, with a EF-3 tornado causing widespread damage. Auglaize County was also affected by the EF-3 twister, and two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Mercer County.

Governor DeWine sent a letter to President Joe Biden on March 29, requesting a federal disaster declaration.

This FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, rental assistance, and replacement of personal property to help homeowners and renters recover from the effects of the disaster. The Presidential Disaster Declaration also allows the Small Business Administration to offer low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses for homeowners, renters, and business owners impacted by the disaster.

“This federal assistance will supplement the local and state recovery efforts, which are ongoing,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “It will provide assistance directly to homeowners, renters, and businesses affected by these storms.”

Governor DeWine also designated Merick as the State Coordinating Officer for this presidential disaster declaration.