Lancers sweep annual County Meet

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Lincolnview enjoyed a sweep of Thursday’s storm-delayed Van Wert County Track Meet and along the way, the Lancers set a couple of new records. The meet, which was originally scheduled for April 23, was halted due to thunder and lightning, heavy rain and jail. Action resumed after roughly an hour at the Crestview Athletic Complex.

The 4×800 relay team of Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton, and Conner Baldauf smashed the school and county record by running a time of 8:07.69 That topped the previous county record, set 23 years ago, by a whopping 15 seconds.

Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody cruised to victories in the 800, 1600 and 3200. Bob Barnes photos

In addition, Brynleigh Moody set a new Van Wert County record by covering the 1600 meter run in 5:17.03, beating the previous record set 13 years ago.

A number of other Lancers emerged as 2024 Van Wert County champions.

On the boys’ side, Steven Smith swept the shot (45-07,50) and discus (123-07), Cody Ricker finished as 110 meter (15.86) and 300 meter hurdles champion (41.00), Trace Klausing was the high jump champion (5-04), Kaleb Denman won the pole vault (11-06), Conner Baldauf won the 400 meter dash (50.42), Kreston Tow took the 1600 meter run (4:43.22) and the 4×400 relay team of Ricker, Tow, Evan Johns and Baldauf won with a time of 3:35.40.

The list of Lancer girls’ champions includes Moody, who won the 800 meter run (2:27.77), the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run (12:08.68); Ella Elling, discus (92-05); Kara Suever, high jump (4-08); Sydney King, pole vault (8-06); Lindsey Hatcher, 300 meter hurdles (51.47), Kendall Coil (400 meter dash, 1:06.87), the 4×400 relay team (Hatcher, Lilly Mount, Brooklyn Byrne, Moody, 4:33.95), and the 4×800 relay team (Byrne, Ava Milligan, Kendall Hoffman, Elyssa Renner, 11:02.01).

“The county meet brings out the best of all of our athletes,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “It was a high level meet for all three schools involved. I was incredibly proud of the fight and focus that our kids showed. Credit to our event coaches for preparing the kids and certainly to the kids for performing at such a high level.”

“It has been incredibly rewarding watching our boys and girls teams improve as they have this season,” he added. “We are very excited for tournament and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Lincolnview won the boys’ title with 95 points, followed by Crestview (43) and Van Wert (37). Lincolnview finished with 89 team points on the girls’ side, followed by Van Wert (72.50) and Crestview (13.50).

Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring won the 100 meter dash (12.96), while teammate Macy Johnson was the 200 meter sprint champion with a time of 26.13. Harper Roop was the 110 meter hurdles champion (17.76), and the 4×100 meter relay team of Olivia Vaas, Johnson, Mia Rager and Deehring blazed to the title in 50.73. The 4×200 team of Vaas, Deehring, Roop and Johnson easily won the title with a time of 1:48.04. Johnson was the long jump champion (15-06.50), and Claire Benner won the shot put champion (31-10).

Crestview’s highest placers on the girls’ side were Anna Gardner (second, 3200 meter run (13:36.20) and the 4×200 relay team of Leah Sowers, Adrieanna Scott, Tory Singer and Victoria Bannister (second, 2:02.78).

On the boys’ side, Crestview’s Jaret Harting had a big day, finishing first in the 200 meter dash (23.19) and the long jump (20-00). He also ran a leg in the 4×100 and 4×200 champions (Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Harting, Kellin Putman (45.12 and 1:33.31 respectively). Kellin Putman was crowned as the 100 meter dash champion (12.02).

Van Wert’s lone boys’ champions were Rylan Miller, who won the 800 meter run in 2:03.81, and Owen Scott, who cruised to the 3200 meter title with a time of 9:56.37.

Full results can be found here.