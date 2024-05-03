OHSAA announces fall divisions

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the preliminary divisional breakdowns and regional tournament representation for the upcoming fall sports. The OHSAA Board of Directors recently approved the new divisions and tournament representation during its regular board meeting.

The divisional assignments and regional tournament representation should be considered preliminary, as OHSAA member schools may opt to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring. Results of the referendum voting will be announced May 16. Any changes to divisional assignments or tournament representation as a result of schools opting up to Division I will be announced by the OHSAA at a later date.

As announced in February, girls and boys soccer will expand to five divisions this fall and girls volleyball will expand to seven divisions. In both sports, the largest 64 schools are placed in Division I, the next 64 largest schools are placed in Division II, and the remaining schools are divided as equally as possible into the other divisions. Football is not affected by the changes.

Earlier this spring, the OHSAA received base enrollment data, comprised of students in grades 9, 10 and 11 as of October 2023, from the Ohio Department of Education to use for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. In addition to football, the fall sports of soccer and girls volleyball utilize competitive balance data from the previous season to create a new adjusted enrollment count.

Here is the breakdown of new divisions for Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert for fall, 2024 sports. New winter sports divisional assignments will be announced in the coming weeks.

Crestview

Boys golf: Division III

Boys, girls cross country: Division III

Girls soccer: Division V

Volleyball: Division VI

Lincolnview

Boys golf: Division III

Girls golf: Division III

Boys, girls cross country: Division III

Soccer: Division V

Volleyball: Division VI

Van Wert

Golf: Division II

Girls tennis: Division II

Girls, boys cross country: Division II

Girls soccer: Division IV

Boys soccer: Division IV