Recap: big day for Parker, Overholt, Post

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 11 Elida 3

ELIDA — Van Wert pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of five Elida errors and the Cougars defeated the Bulldogs 11-3 on Thursday.

Brylen Parker paced Van Wert with four hits, including two doubles, and an RBI. Kaden Shaffer finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while Hayden Davis added a pair of hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Nate Gearhart also had a pair of hits and scored two runs. Case Stegaman, Davis and Gearhart combined to hold Elida (7-10, 3-5 WBL) to just four hits in the game.

Leading 3-1, Van Wert (9-7, 6-2 WBL) scored three runs in the fourth inning, then added four more in the fifth and one in the seventh.

The Cougars will play at Parkway on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 8 Delphos Jefferson 1

DELPHOS — Chayse Overholt gave up just three hits and struck out 11 Wildcat batters and No. 10 Lincolnview defeated Delphos Jefferson 8-1 on Thursday.

Reide Jackson paced the Lancers at the plate with three hits, while Austin Bockrath and Seth Brant each had a pair of hits, with Bockrath hitting a double and a triple. Brant had a game high three RBI, including a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, and Jackson drove in two runs.

Lincolnview (13-5, 5-0 NWC) is scheduled to play at Coldwater today.

Softball

Lincolnview 16 Delphos Jefferson 2 (five innings)

DELPHOS — Taylor Post drove in five runs and scored a pair and No. 7 Lincolnview overwhelmed Delphos Jefferson 16-2 on Thursday.

Post, Grace Brickner, Lainey Spear, Allie Miller and Sylvia Longstreth each had two hits, with Post’s hits being a two-run home run in the first inning and a double. Longstreth had two RBI and Ashlyn Price tripled and drove in a run, as the Lancers piled up 15 hits. Post pitched the first four innings and allowed four hits while fanning five, and Emma Bowersock pitched the remaining inning and struck out two.

Lincolnview (17-3, 5-0 NWC) is scheduled to play at Wayne Trace today.