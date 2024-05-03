Roundup: prep baseball, softball

Softball

Lincolnview 6 Wayne Trace 4

HAVILAND — No. 7 Lincolnview wrapped up a busy few days, seven games in five days, with a 6-4 victory over Wayne Trace on Friday.

Ashlyn Price led the Lancers (18-3) with four hits, two RBI and two runs scoed, while Allie Miller finished with three hits. Grace Brickner had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs.

Five of Lincolnview’s runs came in the third inning. Price singled in Emma Bowersock and Addysen Stevens, then Brickner signaled home Price and Taylor Post. Sydney Fackler completed the scoring in the inning with a single that plated Keira Breese.

Wayne Trace scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth when Paige Alber homered and scored Logen Bland.

Fackler, Bowersock and Post combined to strike out seven Raider batters, with the win going to Fackler. Raegan McGarvey tossed seven strikeouts for Wayne Trace.

Wayne Trace (13-6) is scheduled to play at Celina today and Lincolnview will play at Paulding on Monday.

Van Wert 4 Shawnee 2

Two runs in the first inning and two more in the fifth helped Van Wert to a 4-2 victory over Shawnee on Friday.

Emma Haines and Emma West scored in the opening inning, then West doubled home Haines in the fifth, followed by a single by Kaitlyn Beair that plated West. Haines and West each had two hits, and Beair and West teamed up to fan 10 Shawnee batters.

The Cougars will host Elida today.

Baseball

Leipsic 3 Crestview 1

LEIPSIC — Leipsic scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to defeat Crestview 3-1 on Friday. It was the first NWC loss of the season for the Knights (10-3, 5-1 NWC), who had just two hits in the game, singles by Hunter Jones and Connor Sheets. Zaine Cereghin scored Crestview’s only run.

Leipsic pitcher Tommy Offenbacher struck out 13 battersm while Crestview’s Preston Kreischer gave up just four hits while striking out seven and walking four.

Crestview will host Ada at 11 a.m. today, then will take on Van Wert at 12:30.

Coldwater 5 Lincolnview 4

COLDWATER — In a matchup of state ranked teams, Division III No. 1 defeated Division IV No. 4 Lincolnview 5-4 on Friday.

The Lancers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Myles Moody scored on a grounder by Reide Jackson, and Aiden Hardesty scored on a grounder by Seth Brant. Coldwater (8-3) answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, including a two-RBI single by Blaine Blockberger, and the Cavaliers never relinquished the lead.

Hardesty finished with three hits and Moody added two. Jack Dunlap pitched the first two innings and Luke Bollenbacher went the rest of the way and struck out seven.

Thee Lancers (13-6) will travel to Parkway on Tuesday.